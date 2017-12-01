'Fire Emblem Heroes' Update: Version 2.0.0 Now Live With New Story and More Events

Nintendo Promotional image for "Fire Emblem Heroes"

Version 2.0.0 is now live for "Fire Emblem Heroes" kicking off a whole new story and even more events. The update also introduces Legendary Heroes to the smartphone strategy game all of whom come with new abilities and Blessings that give Heroes strength.

Book II of the main story has begun and moves on to the next chapter where players will meet the first Legendary Hero, Fjorm: Princess of Ice. She will join as an ally clearing Chapter 1: Part 5 of Book II allowing players to utilize her special abilities.

Other Legendary Heroes can be obtained throughout the game with each hero having a new ability. They also have one of four legendary elements namely Water, Wind, Earth, and Fire. These elements resonate with their Blessing giving heroes a variety of stat bonuses which depends on the element.

After players clear Chapter 13: Diabolical Bloodline of the main storyline and complete the subsequent intermission chapter The Rite of Blades, they will able to access the Weapon Refinery which can be found under Advanced Growth.

This will allow players to strengthen their weapons with special effects and refine their existing weapon skills into high-level weapon skills. These can have various effects on the hero such as increasing stats or adding new abilities.

Other improvements for version 2.0.0 include the addition high-level skills to some staff skills and healing skills. Arena Scores and Arena Assault Rankings have also been adjusted. My Nintendo Rewards has also been added allowing My Nintendo members to redeem 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points for 2,000 Hero Feathers for up to five times in-game.

Some minor additions include Traditional Chinese to the select language and background imagery for Training Tower, Arena, and Voting Gauntlet menus. Some skill descriptions have been updated to better reflect their functions in-game.

Fire Emblem Heroes is available for download from the App Store and Google Play.