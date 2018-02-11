'Fire Emblem Warriors' DLC News: 'Shadow Dragon' Characters, Content Revealed Along With Screenshots

Nintendo The promotional image for "Fire Emblem Warriors" DLC, "Shadow Dragon"

The second downloadable content (DLC) for "Fire Emblem Warriors" is bringing the folks from the 2008 installment "Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon" to the fold. The three new characters to be added via the DLC will be familiar to those who played the eleventh installment in the overall tactical role-playing game series.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" will have the sword-wielding mercenary Navarre who can take advantage of his Lone Wolf skill to increase damage when he is not paired up with another unit. He also gets to star in his own History map called A Brush in the Teeth.

The "Shadow Dragon" DLC will also feature the Wyvern rider Minerva who uses an axe in the battlefield. Her Iote's Shield skill allows players to nullify the effectiveness of the enemy. Her History map is called Princess Minerva, where she stages a rebellion and takes hostages who Marth will have to free.

Last but not the least is the mage Linde, who joins "Fire Emblem Warriors" brandishing her Tome. Her Quick Wit skill can jam the Awakening gauge with critical hits regardless of weapon advantage.

Existing characters in the game will also get special unlockable weapons. For Caeda, it's the Wing Spear. Tiki receives the Divinestone while Anna gets to wield Anna's Bow.

The "Fire Emblem Warriors" DLC will also add new costumes for Caeda (bride), Marth (groom), Tiki (color dress), and Lyn (sword master). New armor break models for the all abovementioned characters including the newcomers.

"Shadow Dragon" also comes with three new weapon attributes including the Statflip, where players can swap both Attack and Defense and also Magic and Resistance. When used with Topsy-Turvy, players can physically attack with Resistance and defend with Magic.

Genpeer, on the other hand, allows "Fire Emblem Warriors" to deal bonus damage on enemies of the same gender and less damage against those of the opposite gender. Gencross does the opposite of that.

The "Shadow Dragon" DLC for "Fire Emblem Warriors" will be available on Feb. 15 alongside an update for the game that increases the maximum character level to 130, adds new Weapon Skills and Blessings as well as some much-needed tweaks. Check out screenshots here.