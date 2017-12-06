'Fire Emblem Warriors' DLC Release Date: 'Fire Emblem Fates' Coming Earlier Than Planned

(Photo: Koei Tecmo) A screenshot from "Fire Emblem Warriors."

The first downloadable content (DLC) pack for "Fire Emblem Warriors" will be released much earlier than expected in time for the holiday cheer.

In the latest issue of Famitsu, it is revealed that the DLC called "Fire Emblem Fates" will be available in Japan on Dec. 21 instead of the initial launch date of Dec. 31.

The DLC is expected to be released on the same day in North America and Europe although at the time of writing, the international release date is still just specified as December.

The magazine also divulged extra details about the "Fire Emblem Warriors" DLC such as the addition of two costumes for Azura — her default outfit and the getup she wears in the Nohr version cutscene.

"Fire Emblem Fates" will also come with costumes for Corrin's female and male counterpart — the Hoshidan Princess and Nohr Prince. The DLC will also provide a butler outfit for Takumi and a maid costume for Camilla.

The rest of the information confirms what was announced back in October. Niles and Oboro will tag along Azura will as the new playable characters for "Fire Emblem Warriors."

Whether the latter two will come with new movesets or the former will take the form of a Takumi clone is unclear at the moment.

Famitsu also confirms that the "Fire Emblem Warriors" DLC will feature support conversations including an exchange between Azura and Female Corrin.

Finally, "Fire Emblem Fates" will introduce three History Maps that feature brand new stories with various characters as well as 13 new Broken-Armor models.

A couple more DLCs titled "Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon" and "Fire Emblem Awakening" will be released in February and March, respectively.

They will add a trio of characters and History Maps, costumes and Broken-Armor Models to "Fire Emblem Warriors" and unlike "Fire Emblem Fates," there will be weapons thrown in too.