'Fire Emblem Warriors' DLC Rolls Out for Switch, Calls Back to 'Fire Emblem Fates'

"Fire Emblem Warriors" players now have a DLC available, and the paid content pack adds new content, characters and more. Most of the new additions, as can be gleaned from the name of this "Fates DLC Pack," are from the "Fire Emblem Fates" game.

Three characters from the "Fire Emblem Fates" game, which came out for the Nintendo 3DS, are making a return to the Nintendo Switch as new additions in this paid DLC for "Fire Emblem Warriors." The official DLC website of the game has been updated with details on Niles, Azura and Oboro.

Nintendo A new DLC for "Fire Emblem Warriors" adds three new characters from the "Fire Emblem Fates" game.

Niles comes to "Fire Emblem Warriors" as a Thief class wielding a bow, while Azura arrives as a Songstress with her lance. Oboro in this version is also a lance-wielding character that plays like a Spear Fighter.

With the new characters come a set of skills and abilities, some of which are tailor-made for the three new additions. Azura's Song, for example, recharges the Warrior and Awakening gauges of allies within range, offering players more opportunities to spend them.

The update also comes with new History Mode maps, three of which are remakes of some of the important arenas in "Fire Emblem Fates." The Grief map features Azura, while Land of Gods brings Oboro into play. Cold Reception provides a way to unlock Niles, as well as other DLC content like new skills and costumes, as Eurogamer notes.

Customization options are also provided for the three new characters, with the Dark Songstress costume for Azura unlocked out of the box. History Mode maps provide a way to unlock the rest, including a new Maid costume for Camilla, Hoshido Noble and Nohr Noble options for Corrin, and Takumi's Butler set.

Like the last update added for Rowan and Llana, the new DLC also enables Armor Break for the rest of the playable "Fates DLC Pack" characters, starting Wednesday, Dec. 20.