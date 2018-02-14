REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Director Joss Whedon poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California.

A second season of "Firefly" may not be official, but fans can still look forward to the continuation of the story in a different form.

According to Entertainment Weekly, three new novels will be published by Titan Books and Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products. The books, written by three different authors, will be a part of the "Firefly" canon.

"[I am] delighted to be bringing new, official stories to fans of a show that has continued to grow in popularity over the years, finding new audiences in an unprecedented way," said commissioning editor Cat Camacho.

The first novel, titled "Firefly: Big Damn Hero," will be written by Nancy Holder and is set to be released in October later this year. This will be followed by "Firefly: The Magnificent Nine" by James Lovegrove in March 2019 and then "Firefly: Generations" by Tim Lebbon in October 2019. The series of books will feature the same familiar characters brought to life by the original cast.

It can be recalled that "Firefly," created and written by Joss Whedon, ran for only one season from 2002 to 2003 before being cancelled by Fox. And, although the series, which has since gained a cult following, closed with a 2005 film titled "Serenity," fans still continue to clamor for more. With the current trend of reviving/remaking old shows and films, it is not too far-fetched to think that "Firefly" could return.

In January, according to Rotten Tomatoes, Fox Broadcasting President of Entertainment David Madden revealed that the network is not closing the door on a potential revival of "Firefly," though he also said that a second season would only get the go signal if Whedon is attached. Given that Whedon has gotten a lot of success since — having directed and written the screenplays for the first two "Avengers" films for Marvel — it is unknown whether he would still be interested in revisiting the Fox series.

For now, the future of "Firefly" the series remains up in the air.