Firefox Quantum News: Mozilla Released A New Browser Than Rivals Google Chrome

Mozilla official website Promotional picture for Firefox Quantum.

Recent reports have revealed that Firefox has launched a browser that can compete with Google Chrome as the most powerful browser. Known as the Firefox Quantum, the developers are claiming that this is the biggest update on their browser in the last 13 years.

"Anyone who downloads this version, which is so advanced we call it "Firefox Quantum," simply can't help but notice the speed, performance improvements, and the responsively slick new UI," wrote a fellow in Mozilla's Emerging Technologies organization David Bryant, as reported by Fortune.

Also known as Firefox 57, the Quantum browser is boasting to be at least two times faster than any other browser, uses fewer memory resources, smooth browsing and fluid tab-switching, private browsing, tracking protection, and is capable of loading web pages 44 percent faster.

According to a review from the Tech Republic, the only bad thing about the Firefox Quantum is that most of the legacy add-ons will not function. At least, not until Mozilla manages to rework the add-ons to fit with their new browser. On the other hand, Firefox Quantum lives up to what it boasts to be. On the basis of normal and daily usage, the browser is noticeably faster than Google Chrome. Critics lauded the feat, especially since the Google Chrome has stood at the top for years.

Meanwhile, benchmark tests from Mashable revealed that based on numbers alone, Google Chrome still wins almost every test. Regardless, the publication lauded the Firefox Quantum for its aesthetics, as well as the leaps and bounds they made in term of performance.

The new Firefox Quantum can be downloaded over at their website. Aside from the aforementioned features, it also boasts the support of virtual reality and in-browser screenshots. Mozilla is expected to tune up a lot of the features currently seen in the browser. Regardless, fans can expect to hear more information in the coming months.