'Firewatch' Developers Unveils New Game Titled, 'In The Valley of the Gods'

Steam official website Promotional picture for "In The Valley of the Gods."

Developed by Campo Santo, "Firewatch" is one of the most loved game titles in the community. Recent reports have revealed that Campo Santo has announced that they will bring a new game for their fans to love. The highly anticipated game is titled, "In The Valley of the Gods," and it is set to feature historic Egypt.

The announcement of the new game title from Campo Santo was done during this year's "The Game Awards. It was accompanied by a trailer that features Egypt in the 1920s. It follows the story of two characters who made the decisions to dive in the ruins of an ancient Egyptian fortress. Fans noted that unlike "Firewatch," it seems that the players will be able to see the faces of their partners, which is a feature that has been requested in the previous game title. Another quirk of "In The Valley of the Gods" is the fact that the two characters are on a journey to make a film and are thus independent of their phones.

"Our new game is In the Valley of Gods, a single-player first-person adventure set in Egypt in the 1920s. You play as a disgraced former filmmaker and explorer, reunited with your old partner for a project that could leave you with fame and fortune—or dead and buried in the sand," Campo Santo said in a statement. "We're currently developing the game for Windows, Mac, and Linux, with any potential future platforms yet to be determined."

Considering that "Firewatch" was released last year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 alongside the PC version, players who own the aforementioned consoles are hoping that Campo Santo will bring "In The Valley of the Gods" to their device in the future.

"In The Valley of the Gods" has yet to receive a release date, but the developers claim that it will definitely land in stores sometime in 2019.