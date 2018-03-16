First 'Adrift' Trailer Shows Sam Claflin, Shailene Woodley Lost at Sea

Facebook/AdriftMovie Promotional photo for "Adrift"

A new film based on a true story is coming soon, and STX Entertainment has just dropped the first trailer for it. Titled "Adrift," the film is based on the book "Red Sky in Mourning: A True Story of Love, Loss, and Survival at Sea."

Earlier this week, the first international trailer for "Adrift" made its way online, showing a couple setting out on a journey across the ocean. Starring "The Fault in Our Stars" star Shailene Woodley and "Me Before You" star Sam Claflin, the film tells the story of two accomplished sailors who decide to travel across the Pacific Ocean, only to find themselves trapped in the middle of the ocean, encountering the largest storm to ever hit the Pacific.

Based on a book by Tami Oldham Ashcraft and Susea McGearhart, "Adrift" tells the incredible story of real-life sailors Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp as they sailed directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in history and ended up with their boat in ruins. The trailer shows that with no hope for rescue and the love of her life severely injured, Oldham must find the strength to save herself and her love.

The "Red Sky in the Mourning" novel reveals that Oldham and Sharp had sailed on the 36-foot sailboat Malayuga before they eventually decided to sail from their base in Tahiti to San Diego using the 44-foot sailboat Hazana. A week after they had left for their dream adventure, they heard on the radio that Hurricane Raymond was coming. Despite efforts to circumvent, they failed to avoid the storm.

In the book, Oldham was the only one who survived the ordeal. It remains to be seen if Claflin's character will also die in the film, but the trailer hints that the storm will only leave him severely injured.

Directed by Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell, "Adrift" will open in theaters on June 1.