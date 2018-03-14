First 'Aquaman' Trailer to Debut at WonderCon Anaheim This March

Facebook/Aquaman Depending on the plot, Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" may see a change of outfits from the on in "Justice League."

With "Aquaman" opening in theaters in December, fans can expect Warner Bros. to build up hype around the film in the coming months. In fact, a new report suggests that the first trailer for the film will arrive this March.

Earlier this week, The Hashtag Show reported that the first trailer for "Aquaman" would come out later this month as part of the programming for WonderCon Anaheim 2018. The report also revealed that the trailer would make its premiere during the Warner Bros. panel on March 24, Saturday, between 12:25 and 1:10 p.m.

Although Warner Bros. has yet to make an announcement, the trailer's debut at the WonderCon Anaheim is plausible. The studio usually unveils trailers for its films months before their theatrical debut, and this month's convention at Anaheim seems to be the perfect time to release a promotional trailer for a December film like "Aquaman."

Directed by James Wan, "Aquaman" stars Jason Momoa as the titular undersea superhero and is expected to be one of DC and Warner's most successful releases this year. Initial reports claim that reactions from "Aquaman" test screenings were generally positive, with test audiences reportedly claiming that it is going to put other DCEU films to shame. Considering that early reactions for "Justice League" and Batman V Superman" were parallel with how the films were received when they opened in theaters, it is safe to speculate that moviegoers will love "Aquaman" just as how its test audiences loved it.

Momoa debuted as Aquaman in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" and reprised his role in 2017's "Justice League." "Aquaman" is his first solo feature so fans can expect to know more about the character and his backstory when the film hits theaters in December.

Aside from Momoa, other "Aquaman" cast members include Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman and Dolph Lundgren. The film opens in theaters on Dec. 21.