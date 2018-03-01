First Bezel-less BlackBerry Smartphone Appears in Leaked Photo

REUTERS/Mark Blinch A Blackberry logo is seen at the Blackberry campus in Waterloo, September 23, 2013.

The first bezel-less BlackBerry smartphone is in the pipeline, according to a recently leaked photo.

Mobile reporter and insider Evan Blass recently shared a render for the upcoming BlackBerry smartphone reportedly dubbed as Ghost. As can be seen in the photos, the device sports an edge-to-edge screen design which has been the trend among most premium handsets.

BlackBerry 'Ghost': a bezel-less, premium Android handset from licensee Optiemus; coming soon to India. pic.twitter.com/KTAvKbDl5v — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

Details about the BlackBerry Ghost is still very limited, but Blass also revealed that the device will be distributed by India-based company Optiemus following its licensing deal with BlackBerry in 2017.

However, Digital Trends is expecting the upcoming "premium" device to sport a similar processing chip as that of the KeyONE, which is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 625 platform. It also speculates that BlackBerry Ghost could arrive with a random access memory capacity that may be identical as well to KeyONE's 3 GB RAM.

In the same Twitter post, Blass also reported that the bezel-less smartphone will be available in India "soon." The release of the device in other regions such as North America and Europe is also unlikely at the moment. According to a previous report by The Economic Times, Optiemus and BlackBerry's deal only covers the release of their products in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

It can be recalled that in 2016, BlackBerry announced that it was transitioning from being one of the top smartphone makers to focusing on the software industry. This led to the signing of licensing deals with other electronics manufacturing companies, which explains the continuous release of BlackBerry hardware in 2017 and in the coming years.

Apart from Optiemus, BlackBerry also entered licensing deals with TCL that led to the release of the KeyONE, which is equipped with the customer-favorite QWERTY keypad, in 2017. Also in 2016, BlackBerry reached an agreement with Indonesian company BB Merah Putih. Months after, the latter announced the release of the BlackBerry Aurora -- a fully touchscreen Android device with dual-SIM capacity.