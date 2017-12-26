Instagram/transformersofficial Promotional image for the upcoming movie "Transformers: The Last Knight," featuring the erstwhile allies, turned enemies, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

The first official image from the "Bumblebee" movie has been released, taking Transformers back to the 80s. The new image features a 1987 yellow Volkswagen Beetle that is reminiscent of the fan-favorite yellow bug from the first ever "Transformers" movie.

Although the latest film in the "Transformers" franchise "The Last Knight" was met with mixed reviews from fans and critics, the upcoming spinoff is expected to make up for the previous film's box office failure as it goes back to the roots of the franchise to remind fans what made them fall in love with "Transformers" in the first place.

In the first promo image for the "Bumblebee" movie, Hailee Steinfeld is shown standing on a dirt road alongside the yellow beetle. The image shows that Charlie Watson is still in high school and a mechanic who comes across Bumblebee.

Previously, the actress revealed that fans will love "Bumblebee" because aside from the other films in the franchise, this one is character-driven and is very nostalgic. She also teased that the beloved Bumblebee will be similar to the yellow bug that fans started to know and love in the first "Transformers."

"I play a character named Charlie Watson, who is a mechanic. She's in high school... [She's] incredibly unique and strong and has – something I love about her is that a lot of people tend to underestimate her knowledge and she continuously proves herself and what she knows and creates this incredible relationship with this Transformer," she said in an interview with Collider.

Since the 1980s, the "Transformers" franchise has spawned a number of installments, making it one of the biggest movie franchises in history. The "Bumblebee" movie is the first of the many planned "Transformers" spinoffs that are meant to reignite the long-running franchise after the disappointing performance of "The Last Knight."

"Bumblebee" hits theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.