First Interior Night Game to Be Published by Sega Europe

(Photo: Quantic Dream) A screenshot from Quantic Dream's game "Heavy Rain."

The first game by Interior Night, the new studio formed by former Quantic Dream lead Caroline Marchal, will be published by Sega Europe.

Founded back in October, Interior Night aims to develop narrative-driven games for mature audience. The studio has since been recruiting staff — some of which Marchal personally oversaw during their work on Quantic Dream's interactive drama action-adventure video game "Heavy Rain."

The devs behind titles like "Wonderbook: Book of Spells," and "Beyond: Two Souls," which hail from triple A studios Sony and Slightly Mad Studios, have also been taped for the first Interior Night game.

Speaking about the new partnership to GamesIndustry.biz, Sega Europe executive vice president of publishing at John Clark had this to say:

Signing this deal with Interior Night is another great step for Sega in terms of working with talented studios whether they're established or embarking on a new journey whilst exploring our desire to launch new franchises and experiences. We're really looking forward to working with Interior Night as their combined talents and imaginations evolve into a really strong narrative driven gaming experience.

Marchal, who will, of course serve as the CEO of Interior Night, expressed her excitement to work with SEGA for their first game:

We are very excited to work with SEGA on our first narrative game. SEGA have demonstrated a strong desire to take risks, innovate and work collaboratively with studios. With their help and support, we're confident Interior Night can deliver a great narrative experience to existing gamers and to a broader audience.

Details about the first Interior Night game are being kept under wraps except that it will be a narrative-driven, which is what the studio set out to develop.

It might be a while before concrete details about the first Interior Night game see the light of day, let alone the actual game itself.