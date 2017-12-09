First Look at Jason Momoa as 'Aquaman' Revealed

YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures Jason Momoa as Aquaman in "Justice League"

"Aquaman" promises to be different from "Justice League," and here's the first look at Jason Momoa as the titular character of the film.

Jason Momoa may have just been introduced as the character of Aquaman in the critically panned but commercially successful "Justice League" film, but the upcoming film centering the character has promised to offer something different to the fans of the DC cinematic universe. Just recently, Entertainment Weekly released the first look of Jason Momoa in the "Aquaman" film and in the photo, he could be seen covered with his iconic tattoos and emerging from the shadows of what seems to be a ship or a submarine of some sorts with a stoic face. The seriousness in his composure may have something to do with his disdain for mankind's abuse of the ocean.

According to the actor, the upcoming film will detail a much wider and more complex Aquaman, saying: "Justice League was only a weekend in Arthur Curry's life. This is a totally different beast. In Aquaman, you see when his parents met and what happened to hem. Then the little boy being raised and finding his powers and going through that and never being accepted on either side. And then becoming this man who puts up all these walls. You just slowly see this man harden up and be completely reluctant wanting to be king and not knowing what to do with these powers he has. I think James Wan just killed it."

Nicole Kidman will also appear in the film as princess Atlanna, Arthur Curry's mother who would give her son up so that he could live with his father, Thomas, played by Temuerra Morrison. Kaan Guldur and Otis Dhanji had been cast as a younger Arthur Curry.

Directed by James Wan, the film is set to air in Dec. 21, 2018.