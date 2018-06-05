First Look at Kanye West's Yeezy Home Design Released

Wikimedia Commons/Arjan Writes Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West performs at Coachella 2006.

Just one month after Kanye West announced his plans to venture into the architectural industry, the first renderings of his social housing project called Yeezy Home have been officially released.

Fashion designer Jalil Peraza, who previously worked with West in his DONDA creative company, posted the images on his Instagram account Sunday.

The photo showed a concrete structure arranged around a courtyard, showing another room in the background that has a burning fireplace. The white walls of the establishment, as well as the exposed flooring and its black window frames, look the same as the interiors of the Yeezy headquarters in Calabasas, California.

The caption for the post reads: "Low income housing scheme, made of prefabricated concrete in collaboration with Petra Kustrin, Jalil Peraza, Kanye West, Nejc Skufca."

According to Daily Mail, the prefabrication of the building would make the construction team build the house in little time. It will also make the cost of the construction more affordable.

The concept is reportedly the same as the one used by Peraza's company Face Modules, a provider of prefabricated volumes used for business spaces like offices, yoga studios, boutiques, as well as design shops.

There are no details yet about the concrete plans regarding the Yeezy Home project, but these are expected to be released soon.

West first opened up about his plans to open an architectural branch for his Yeezy brand through Twitter in early May. The rapper and fashion designer also announced in his post that they are looking for architects and industrial designers "who want to make the world better."

we’re starting a Yeezy architecture arm called Yeezy home. We’re looking for architects and industrial designers who want to make the world better — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 6, 2018

It was not the first time that the rapper talked about is interest in venturing into the architectural industry.

During his 2013 interview with BBC Radio as reported by Business Insider, the "Saint Pablo" rapper narrated his plans for the future. "I want to do product, I am a product person. Not just clothing but water bottle design, architecture ... I make music but I shouldn't be limited to once place of creativity. I hang around architects mostly, people that wanna make things as dope as possible," West stated. "This is the reason why I'm working with five architects at a time. The time spent in a bad apartment, I can't get that back. But the education I can get from working on it is priceless," he added.

In the same year, the rapper dropped a visit to the Harvard Graduate School of Design, where he mentioned while standing on a desk that "the world can be saved through design" as reported by Home and Property UK.

His love for good aesthetics can also be seen in the design of his Yeezy headquarters that was conceptualized by his long-time collaborator Willo Perron, as well as his impressive family home in Hidden Hills which he shares with wife Kim Kardashian West and their three children. The house was designed by Belgian interior designer Axel Vervoodt.

At the moment, Yeezy is a well-known company that West established in collaboration with Adidas. The brand offers a line of high-end footwear, bags and fashion apparel.