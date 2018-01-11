First Official 'Hellraiser: Judgment' Trailer Rolls Out

Facebook/HellraiserMovies A promotional photo for "Hellraiser"

The first official trailer for "Hellraiser: Judgment" has been released, featuring lots of blood and terrifying imagery. The new trailer shows that the upcoming film will see the return of Pinhead, the iconic head of the evil Cenobites.

"Hellraiser: Judgment" is the tenth installment in the "Hellraiser" franchise, and by the looks of it, the upcoming installment won't be any less gory than the previous installments. As expected, the first trailer for the film is filled with elements of horror, uncanny killings, religious imagery, obnoxious creatures and lots of gore. The trailer also reveals that the fan-favorite Pinhead is back from hell.

Despite not being able to rake in significantly big at the box office, "Hellraiser" is still one of the most enduring horror franchises in the history of cinema because of fans' love for Pinhead and his Cenobites. Talks about the development of "Hellraiser: Judgment" have been around for years, but it's only now that it is finally making significant progress with the release of an official trailer.

According to rumors, The Weinstein Company only produced the tenth installment to keep the rights to the franchise, but it does not really have an artistic vision for it. Apparently, the trailer suggests that the film may not be an outstanding piece of a horror movie, but the tons of great imagery and dripping blood hint that the film will not be a piece of trash. In fact, the synopsis of the film promises yet another horrific installment in the franchise.

The synopsis for "Hellraiser: Judgment" reveals that the film will follow three detectives as they try to stop a demonic serial killer until they are sucked into a maze of supernatural horror, where diabolical denizens that include the Auditor, the Assessor and the Jury await to pass the judgment.

"Hellraiser: Judgment" will hit ViD and home entertainment formats on Feb. 13.