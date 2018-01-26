First Photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel Emerge

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial Promotional image for the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' film.

Brie Larson is set to portray Captain Marvel in the female superhero's standalone film. This week, a new photo of the Oscar-winning actress has emerged, showing her in her Captain Marvel suit while filming in Atlanta.

Previous reports claimed that production on "Captain Marvel" would kick off in March, but new set photos reveal that filming for the upcoming film has already started. Although there have been conflicting reports as to when "Captain Marvel" will enter the production phase, the first photos of Larson in her superhero costume hint that production on the project is already in full swing, albeit off the radar.

Photos of Larson in her Captain Marvel suit made its way online on Thursday, showing the actress in a green ensemble. MCU News & Tweets shared the photos in a now-deleted post on Twitter, with the caption, "BREAKING: Set photos reveal our first look at @brielarson suited up as CAPTAIN MARVEL!" Captain Marvel's green ensemble in the set photos is quite interesting for fans, especially since the female superhero's traditional suit features the colors red, blue and gold. Even the concept art for the film unveiled at last year's San Diego Comic-Con featured Larson battling against the villains in her red, blue and gold suit.

Previously, it was reported that "Captain Marvel" would take inspiration from the Kree-Skrull War story arc in the Marvel Comics, where the alien race known as Skrull serve as the villains. Considering that, it is possible that the Kree technology was used to make Captain Marvel's suit, hence its green color.

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, "Captain Marvel" will follow Larson as she plays Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who unexpectedly becomes a superhero after her DNA gets mixed with that of an alien. The film is the first MCU film to highlight a female superhero.

"Captain Marvel" is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.