First Photos of Captain Marvel Features the Superhero in a Green Suit

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial Promotional image for the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' film.

"Captain Marvel" has been in production for a while now but it was only this week that the first images of Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, have emerged. Larson's images show the actress in her superhero costume for the first time, offering a peek at her new green ensemble.

The new "Captain Marvel" set photos made their way to Twitter on Thursday, hinting that the female superhero will get a new suit in the upcoming film. Fans of Captain Marvel know the superhero for her traditional red, blue and gold suit. However, the images from the set of "Captain Marvel" show her in a green costume instead.

As previously reported, "Captain Marvel" will feature the Skrull alien race from Marvel Comics' Kree-Skrull story arc as its main villains. As the movie takes inspiration from the popular arc, fans can expect Captain Marvel's suit to feature much of the arc's Kree technology. There are speculations that it is because of this technology that the new "Captain Marvel" images feature the color green as the female superhero's costume's color scheme instead of its traditional red, blue and gold colors.

Although Captain Marvel's suit in the images is mainly green, it's possible that the superhero will still suit up in her red, blue and gold costume. This is because when Marvel Studios unveiled the "Captain Marvel" concept art during last year's San Diego Comic-Con, Captain Marvel's alter ego, Carol Danvers, was featured battling against the Skrulls in the costume she's most famous for. There are also speculations that the vintage car behind Larson's character in the photos might indicate that the scene depicted in the photos is merely a flashback scene.

"Captain Marvel" is the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to highlight a female superhero. The film will hit theaters on March 6, 2019, two months before she appears in "Avengers 4" on May 3, 2019.