First 'Project CARS 2' Expansion Pack Announced, Release Date Still Unrevealed

Bandai Namco officially announced the first expansion pack for "Project CARS 2."

According to the game publisher's press release, the upcoming expansion pack for the popular racing sim game that was developed by Slightly Mad Studio will be called the Fun Pack. It will also come out with eight new cars and two new circuits upon release.

The announcement also revealed that the two new tracks from the expansion pack will have a rallycross-theme. Players should expect to see a classic version of the Brand Hatch Rallycross circuit, known as the venue of the popular British Rallycross Gran Prix back in the 1980s to the 1990s.

It will also have a retro version of the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya Rallycross track as well. It will inspire players to delve into the highly difficult drift angles using either Matthias Ekstrom's powerful Audi S1 EKS RX quattro or the Citroën DS3 RX Supercar used by Petter Solberg.

Other featured vehicles in the first "Project CARS 2" expansion pack include the Ford RS200 Evolution, the Renault R5 Maxi Turbo, the Audi Sport Quattro S1, and 1969 Ford Bronco known as Brocky owned American professional drifter Vaughn Gittin. His 960bhp Ford Mustang RTR Spec – 5D and the Mustang '66 RTR that he and his RTR team designed and tested will also be part of the expansion pack as well.

Aside from the tracks and vehicles, the expansion pack will also feature several new liveries from several well-known eSports racing teams that can be used to customize the cars. It will also include four new Invitational Events upon release.

At the moment, Bandai Namco has yet to announce the official release date of the first expansion pack for "Project CARS 2." But according to a report, the Fun Pack could be made available sometime in winter for those living in the Northern Hemisphere.