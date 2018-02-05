Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Dwayne Johnson attended the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood.

Several trailers for upcoming movies debuted during last Sunday's Super Bowl, but the most suspenseful of all was that of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Skyscraper." The trailer offers a first look at the film, which promises to be yet another intense, action-packed and bittersweet film by Universal Pictures.

The trailer looks nothing less than what fans should expect from a "The Rock" movie. In the clip, Johnson flexes his dramatic muscles and staggering strength, showing exactly what moviegoers are all in for when the film arrives in theaters next summer. Just like what he did in "San Andreas," Johnson is also pulling out all stops to save his character's family in "Skyscraper," although this time, he's not battling against deadly earthquakes or tsunamis but a massive fire.

The clip opens with a bittersweet moment between Will (Johnson) and his wife and kids before he heads to his new assignment in China. The trailer reveals that the film will center on his mission to save his family, who gets trapped inside the tallest building in the world while it is on fire. The action-packed scenes in the trailer all lead to what must be the most climactic part of the clip, which shows Johnson jumping off a crane to the shattered window of the skyscraper.

The synopsis for "Skyscraper" reveals that when the tallest building in the world is caught on fire, Johnson's character will be framed for the incident. As he tries to find out who is responsible for the mishap and clear his name, he discovers that his family is trapped in the building. Therefore, with so many things running through his head, he needs to do everything in his capacity to figure out how to get his family out of the skyscraper.

In the film, Johnson's character Will is a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team Leader and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers.

"Skyscraper" opens in theaters on July 13.