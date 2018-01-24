First Teaser Clip From 'Black Panther' Shows T'Challa in a Car Chase

Facebook/BlackPantherMovie Promotional image for 'Black Panther'

The first clip for "Black Panther" is finally out, showing T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) in a car chase. The clip was unveiled earlier this week on The Ellen Show, where Boseman popped by to talk about his upcoming film.

In the clip, T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther, is shown riding on top of an avant-garde vehicle in the middle of a car chase while a machine gun stationed behind the truck in front of them shoots him. The footage then leads up to a spectacular shot of the SUV rolling over after the Black Panther effortlessly flipped it and threw it in the air.

Aside from the film being action-packed, another thing that fans can pick up from this new clip is the special power of the Black Panther's costume. The clip shows that his costume is made up of vibranium, the same element that Captain America's shield is made of. Since this element is capable of absorbing kinetic energy, it allows the Black Panther to be bulletproof. However, the clip suggests that there is more to the Black Panther's suit than its ability to absorb kinetic energy.

Apparently, Wakanda has developed a technology that taps into the kinetic energy absorbed by the vibranium and releases it afterward. The clip shows how the Black Panther releases this energy when he flipped the SUV that's shooting at him without exerting too much effort.

In the film, the Black Panther's suit seems to have been made by his sister, Shuri, who also happens to be Wakanda's chief technologist. The film depicts Wright's character as a woman with an innovative spirit and innovative mind, and as someone who wants to take Wakanda to a new place.

"Black Panther" is set to hit theaters on Feb. 16. Recently, the film nabbed the record for being the top seller among MCU films in the first 24 hours of advance ticket sales.