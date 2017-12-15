First Three Minutes of 'Justice League' Film Released Online

"Justice League" is still in theaters but fans can now watch the film's first three minutes online.

The hit DC movie is scheduled to come out on Digital HD in Korea on Dec. 19, according to reports. Thanks to the Korean retailer selling the digital copy, fans can now view a three-minute preview of the film's opening for free.

The clip shows Superman aka Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) being interviewed by children who were starstruck by talking to him. It offers a glimpse of the impressive computer-generated imagery (CGI) work done on Cavill's moustache, which was edited out of the entire film.

The work allegedly cost Warner Bros. millions of dollars because Cavill was still contractually obligated by Paramount not to shave until he was done filming "Mission: Impossible 6."

Aside from the Superman scene, fans can also see the beginning of a scene featuring Batman aka Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) as he takes on a rogue thief. The scene has a dark visual tone but it still looks crisp clear due to the 1,080p high-definition (HD) format.

On Monday, "Justice League" earned a total of $750,000 — marking its 25th day as the first day in which the film made less than $1 million since it premiered. The same also happened to another DC film, "Batman v Superman." The record was much lower compared with "Wonder Woman" that earned $1 million during its first 47 days. Other DC films such as "Man of Steel" fell below $1 million on day 32, while "Suicide Squad" earned below on day 27.

Next year, "Justice League's" Jason Momoa will be headlining his standalone DC film "Aquaman," along with Amber Heard. The upcoming project was directed by James Wan, the filmmaker behind "Furious 7" and blockbuster horror movie "The Conjuring."

Wan recently shut down rumors claiming "Aquaman" will feature three villains, saying, "I think that's ridiculous! I would never go into an origin movie with three villains."