First Trailer for Billy Lewis' 'The Terrible Two' Horror Flick Rolls Out

YoutTube/BD Horror Trailers and Clips Screenshot from the official trailer of "The Terrible Two"

The first trailer for "The Terrible Two" has arrived, teasing yet another spine-chilling horror flick. The film is Billy Lewis' latest film after "Pet Sematary" and "What Lies Beneath" and is set for release next month on VOD.

The new trailer arrives alongside a few photos and a new poster for the film, all of which hint at how fearsome the upcoming film will be. The film stars "Dallas" star Donny Boaz and "One Tree Hill" star Cari Moskow, whose characters discover how much of a "killer job" being a parent is, especially when their home is a haunted prison.

The synopsis for the film reveals that Boaz and Moskow's characters, Albert and Rose Poe, bought their dream house in Greenfield, NC seven years ago. Everything was great about the house when they bought it, except for the fact that an old jail was occupying its second floor. Despite that, the sheriff assured them that it was fine moving into the house. Little did the Poes know, the house has a dark history and unspeakable horrors took place in that house before they moved in.

The century-old home featured in the film was a former jail that caught fire decades ago. The criminals imprisoned there were locked like animals in its soiled cages, and their hands are still squeezing hate from unknown depths. Since moving into that house, the Poes have lost their children, Addi and Jade, and the husband and wife now find themselves imprisoned in the house they thought was their safe haven, battling their two daughters for survival.

"The Terrible Two" also stars Reid Doyle and McGee and features the picturesque topography of Wilmington, North Carolina, where "The Conjuring" was also shot. Directed by "The Jailhouse" director Billy Lewis, the film is set for release on VOD on March 6.