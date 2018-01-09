First Trailer for 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' Rumored to Debut This Week

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Alden Ehrenreich will be portraying a young Han Solo in an upcoming "Star Wars" film.

Lucasfilm is rumored to release the much-awaited first trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Friday. The film is set to premiere in four months but details about it are still mostly under wraps.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that the preview and description of the upcoming spinoff "Star Wars" film would come out soon. Although Lucasfilm has kept a tight lid on the release date of the first trailer, speculations that the preview for the film would come out soon have continued to swirl around.

Just this week, a new rumor has emerged claiming that the first "Solo: A Star Wars Story" trailer will air on Jan. 12, during the Friday episode of "Good Morning America." Posted on Twitter by user Star Wars Legacy, the report is not far from possible, considering Lucasfilm's promotional strategy in the past. It can be recalled that the studio also dropped the first teaser trailer for "Rogue One" on the same show months before the film hit theaters in 2016.

As of now, Lucasfilm has not yet confirmed when it will release the first trailer for the film but many believe that the Jan. 12 debut on " Good Morning America" is highly likely. Previously, Disney announced that it would use the college football national championship game as a platform for the release of the "Black Panther" trailer. Fans point out that since no other major sporting event is scheduled in the near future, launching the first trailer for "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" on "Good Morning America" is a good option.

"Han Solo: A Star Wars" story has had a troubled production since Lucasfilm fired original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Currently, the cast and crew are reportedly doing reshoots with the goal of wrapping up production in a few weeks.

"Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" will premiere on May 25.