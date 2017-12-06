Fisker Orbit Release Date, Specs News: Autonomous Electric Shuttle Designed for Smart Cities

Twitter/FiskerOfficial A promotional image for the Fisker Orbit.

Electric car manufacturer Fisker has announced plans to develop Orbit, an autonomous electric shuttle designed for smart cities.

Over the weekend, company founder Henrik Fisker teased and subsequently revealed the Orbit on Twitter.

"An exciting Fisker product in a whole new segment coming soon. The future of mobility will change forever," Fisker tweeted days before officially unveiling the fully autonomous shuttle.

In developing the Orbit, Henrik Fisker's company has partnered with Chinese billionaire Wang Qicheng and his conglomerate Hakim Unique Group. Both share an interest in building smart cities — urban areas that utilize information and communication technology to meet the needs and enhance the quality of life of its citizens.

In terms of design, the Fisker Orbit has a minimalist and boxy appearance. The exterior features a digital display that announces the electric vehicle's next destination and departure time.

The Fisker Orbit would potentially operate on smart cities. However, the self-driving shuttle can also be operated on a somewhat smaller scale like in airports or campuses.

Apart from an electric powertrain and autonomous technology, what will set the Fisker Orbit apart from other modes of public transportation will be the enhanced experience of commuters.

"The whole idea is that it shouldn't be boring to get into a shuttle: it should be fun and cool. Not only is the exterior design very emotional, but the interior design will take a whole new direction from what you've seen before," Fisker told Boss Magazine.

The Fisker Orbit will have two different areas, one of which allows the passengers to either sit or stand. With the interior inspired by modern hotel lobbies and futuristic furniture design, commuters won't feel like they are riding a car.

Technical specifications, such as powertrain details and which autonomous driving technology will be utilized, have yet to be revealed.

The Fisker Orbit is scheduled to arrive in October 2018. Hakim Unique's home base, Hangzhou, which is a smart city, is said to be the first to use the autonomous electric shuttle.