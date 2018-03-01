'Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis' Latest News: New Promotional Video Previews OP Theme by AK-69

Souten no Ken: Regenesis Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action anime series, “Souten no Ken: Regenesis (Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara., with plot supervision by Buronson.

A new promotional video and the official key visual art have been released for the upcoming Japanese action anime series, "Souten no Ken: Regenesis (Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis)."

The 100-second video, which is currently streaming on Comic Zenon's official YouTube channel, previews the opening theme song titled, "Souten no Hate ni (To the Ends of the Blue Sky)," as performed by the Japanese hip-hop artist AK-69.

The series serves as a sequel to the 2006 anime adaptation of Tetsuo Hara's manga series, "Fist of the Blue Sky." It follows the story of Kenshiro Kasumi, better known as Yan Wang (The King of Hell), who is the predecessor of the martial artist Kenshiro from Buronson and Hara's 1980s manga series, "Fist of the North Star."

Japanese voice actor Kouichi Yamadera, who provided the voice of Kenshiro in the 2006 anime, will be returning to reprise his role. The other cast members include Takehito Koyasu as Liú Fēi-Yàn, Sumire Uesaka as Erika Arendt, Setsuji Satoh as Yasaka, Yumi Touma as Pān Yù-Líng, Nobuyuki Hiyama as Yè, Akeno Watanabe as Yè Zi-Yīng, Ryotaro Okiayu as Charles de Guise, and Atsuki Tani as Pān Guāng-Lín.

Uesaka will also be performing the ending theme song for the series titled, "Inori no Hoshizora (Starry Night of Prayer)."

The character visuals for the aforementioned characters have also been released on the series' official site.

Polygon Pictures is animating the series under the direction of Yoshio Kazumi. Satoshi Ozaki will be supervising the series as well as writing the scripts, while Kazuma Teshigahara and Hiromi Satou work together on the character designs.

"Fist of the Blue Sky: Regenesis" premieres on Monday, April 9, late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS Fuji. Episodes will also be available online beginning on Monday, April 2, late night at 1 a.m. JST via Amazon Prime Video.