Fitbit To End Support For Pebble in June

Facebook/Fitbit Promotional picture for the Fitbit Ionic.

Recent reports have revealed that digital health company Fitbit will be ending their support for the maker of open-sourced smartwatches Pebble. Further reports also reveal that the Pebble fans will receive a small consolation prize, which is a hefty discount for a Fitbit for anyone who might already own a Pebble watch.

"To give 'Pebblers' ample time to explore Fitbit products while enjoying their current Pebble devices, we committed to preserving the Pebble user experience through 2017, despite not acquiring any of Pebble's hardware lineup," Fitbit said in a statement. "Pebble users are passionate about their smartwatches. With that in mind, Fitbit is extending its support of the Pebble smartwatch ecosystem for six more months, to June 30, 2018. During this time, we invite the Pebble community to explore how familiar highlights from the Pebble ecosystem are evolving on the Fitbit platform, from apps and clock faces to features and experiences."

Further reports reveal that the those who own a Pebble watch will be receiving a $50 discount for a Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. Although this might not be enough for the true fans of Pebble, it is something to consider for those looking to switch. This information might also come in handy as the end of Fitbit's support for Pebble may lead to some future problems, such as the ceasing notifications. However, it might be worth noting that the notifications will work at least until the next iOS and Android update. For others, some apps might make it for as long as there is support.

Speculations indicate that this might be Fitbit's effort of getting more consumers for their own smartwatches. Considering the discount and the supposed extension for support, fans believe that this might be a sound speculation. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for updates.