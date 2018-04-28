Judge is on his way to claiming even more stellar achievements if he keeps up his level of play

Back during his days in the Minor League, Aaron Judge was probably best known as being an outfielder who also looked like he could be a starting defensive lineman in the NFL or a starting forward in the NBA.

There were some high hopes for Judge as he made his way through the New York Yankees' farm system, but even those who were most optimistic about him probably did not predict just how accomplished he would already be at just the age of 26.

Judge obviously still has plenty of time to add more impressive achievements to his resume, but even now, he's already got a pretty good list.

1. Hitting a home run in his first Major League at-bat

Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila Aaron Judge hitting for the New York Yankees in 2016

August 13, 2016 was the very first day that Judge stepped into the batter's box as a member of the New York Yankees, and in the debut at-bat of his MLB career, he knocked a home run straight into Yankee Stadium's Monument Park.

Quite a few players have actually managed to pull off the first home run in the first at-bat feat, but that does not make it any less impressive.

2. Keeping up his superstar-level production in his sophomore season

Wikimedia Commons/DR. Buddie Aaron Judge with the New York Yankees this current season

Jumping ahead a bit, Yankees fans are likely already well aware of the kind of start Judge has gotten off to this season.

Judge's Baseball Reference page currently shows that he has been hitting better thus far this year compared to his stellar rookie campaign, which is a thought that must keep pitchers around the Majors awake at night.

It's obviously still early, but it's a great sign for Judge that he is not looking like a one-season wonder.

3. Becoming the cover athlete for "MLB The Show 18"

PlayStation official website New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on the cover of 'MLB The Show 18'

The fact that Judge was deemed worthy to grace the cover of "MLB The Show 18" after just one full year in the big leagues is indicative not just of how terrific of a player he is, but also of how popular he has become.

Judge has already flashed the potential to be baseball's top superstar, and he's also showing that he can be a mainstream star, too.

4. Getting to 60 home runs faster than any player in MLB history

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Aaron Judge with the New York Yankees last season

Upon belting his fourth home run of the 2018 season, Judge also set a new MLB record. With that home run, Judge reached the 60 home run mark faster than any other player in MLB history.

He's since added home runs and set a few more pace records, and it wouldn't be surprising if he continues to do that throughout the rest of his career.

5. Putting up one of the best rookie seasons ever

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge on the field during a September 2017 game against the Baltimore Orioles

Judge made his Major League debut in 2016, but because he did not get enough plate appearances and at-bats that year, 2017 was his official rookie year, and it was one for the ages.

Not only did Judge set a new record for most home runs ever hit by a rookie (52), he also flashed a good enough batting eye that he could contribute even when he wasn't crushing the ball, and he was solid out in the right field, too.

Judge unsurprisingly won the American League Rookie of the Year award for what he accomplished, and he came up just short of taking home the league's MVP award.

That will just give him another goal to go after as he continues what has already been an incredible MLB career.