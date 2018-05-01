Five New Games Coming Out in May 2018 That Are Worth Checking Out

Mix of remasters and originals top the list for this month

It's already May, and while many people are excited about this month because they are hoping it brings better weather, gamers are pumped because new games are set to be made available.

May typically isn't the biggest month on the gaming calendar, but there are still some new titles worth checking out this month, including some classics that have been given the remastered treatment and some entirely new offerings that are designed to appeal to very different gamers.

1. "Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" – Platform: Nintendo Switch, Release Date: May 18

Nintendo Link prepares to fight inside 'Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition'

Leading off the list of games worth checking out for this month is an enhanced version of a title that was originally released for the Wii U.

In "Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition," players will be able to take control of different characters from the "Legend of Zelda" series and battle hordes of enemies while going through a variety of familiar locations.

A simpler explanation of the game is that it is the result of "The Legend of Zelda" crossing over with "Dynasty Warriors." Given that not too many people owned the Wii U, the "Definitive Edition" of "Hyrule Warriors" will provide Nintendo Switch owners with a chance to finally try out this fun crossover.

2. "Dragon's Crown Pro" – Platform: PS4, Release Date: May 15

Dragon's Crown official website A boss fight takes place inside 'Dragon's Crown Pro'

The original "Dragon's Crown" allowed players to step into the shoes of one six distinct character types as they made their way through dungeons filled with all kinds of dangerous enemies.

"Dragon's Crown Pro" retains all those engaging features while applying a fresh coat of paint to make the game look even more spectacular. The sounds of the game have also been re-recorded.

As a bonus, new players on the PS4 will still be able to work together with older players enjoying the game on the PS3 or the PS Vita.

3. "Dark Souls Remastered" – Platforms: PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Release Date: May 25 (A Nintendo Switch version will be released later this year)

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe 'Dark Souls' fans are getting ready to take on more devious challenges

The "Dark Souls" series really may be over, but not all those who ended up loving it by the end may have been there right from the beginning.

For those who want to learn more about the series' earlier days or who just want to relive the series, "Dark Souls Remastered" has them covered.

Developers have also expanded the multiplayer feature for this remastered title, meaning up to six players at a time will now be able to play together.

4. "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" – Platforms: PC, PS4, Release Date: May 15

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe A preview of 'Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time's' multiplayer component

"Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" asks players to join protagonist Akko and her friends as they attempt to make it through the many school days while learning more about magic and also attempting to unravel a mystery involving the school itself.

Fans of the "Little Witch Academia" anime will obviously love this game, and even folks who enjoy RPGs may find this title worthwhile.

There's also a robust multiplayer component set to be included in this game for those who want to play with friends.

5. "Detroit: Become Human" – Platform: PS4, Release Date: May 25

PlayStation official website Markus is one of the three main characters who will be featured in 'Detroit: Become Human'

Narrative-only titles are starting to lure in more and more players, and the next big offering from this genre is "Detroit: Become Human."

In the game, players will assume control of three main characters — Connor, Kara and Markus — as they attempt to solve difficult moral dilemmas.

The things players do inside the game will affect the world around them, and it is also possible for the story to continue even if one of the main characters dies.