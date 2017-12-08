'Five Nights At Freddy's' Developer Releases New Free Game on Steam With a 'Lighter Touch'

Scott Cawthon via Steam 'Five Nights at Freddy's 6'? Scott Cawthon released a new game on Steam for free.

The developer of hit horror video game "Five Nights at Freddy's" has surprised fans with a new game on Steam and it is free.

The newest game from Scott Cawthon is called "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator." And judging by its brief description and screenshots on Steam, players could easily assume that the game was a very simple 8-bit game.

Upon starting the game, players will be asked to design a pizza. There is nothing complicated about this task, and the game will only require players to choose from six pizza toppings such as pepperoni, onions, olives, sausages, mushrooms, and pepper.

However, players are advised not to expect too much from this set of options because once the actual game starts, they will likely notice that Fazbear's pizza only has a few bits of pepperoni on it.

The game's Steam description says the "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" has a "lighter touch" compared to the other "Five Nights at Freddy's" games. It presents itself as a simple 8-bit game where players will only have to worry about picking up food and bringing them to kids. This is true, at least, for the first few rounds.

Even without playing the game and just by reading the comments on Steam, people will get a hint that there is much more to "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" than how it originally presents itself.

One Steam player commented: "Not what I expected, the screenshots disappointed me but I played it anyway, and oh boy I knew there was more than just a really c***** game where you throw pizzas at kids, I don't have much to say, but, THIS, IS, NOT, FNAF, 6!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Players can now download the game via Steam for free and find out what other players mean by their comments.

Meanwhile, for those who do not like surprises, "Let's Play" videos are now available on YouTube that reviewed "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator's" gameplay.

Without spoiling anything, it can be said that there is a reason why the game's title carries the word "simulator," and it will not take long before "Five Nights at Freddy's" fans realize why this new and free Steam game is both a pleasant and terrifying surprise.

"Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" launched about four months after Cawthon announced the cancellation of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise.