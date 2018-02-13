'Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Adaptation News: Chris Columbus Confirmed to Direct

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Film director Chris Columbus attends the premiere of the movie "Pixels" in New York July 18, 2015.

American filmmaker Chris Columbus has been confirmed to direct the film adaptation of the popular independent horror video game "Five Nights at Freddy's."

As reported by Deadline, Blumhouse Productions, the producers of the upcoming film adaptation, was successful in acquiring the services of Columbus, who is a respected personality in the entertainment business. Despite being known for his more contemporary films, such as "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Home Alone" and "Home alone 2," and the first two "Harry Potter" films, Columbus also has experience with movies that are laced with creepy and tension-filled atmospheres.

In an official Twitter announcement by Blumhouse, it released a picture of director's chairs with Columbus' name, as well as Freddy Fazbear — who is the main antagonist of the video game. The tweet is captioned with "Mr. Columbus, are you ready for Freddy?"

The rights to the film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" circulated Hollywood since 2015, until the project ultimately landed on the shoulders of Blumhouse Productions. The reason behind this is that Jason Blum, the owner of the company, and "Five Nights at Freddy's" original creator Scott Cawthon, managed to establish an amicable working relationship. Blumhouse Productions picked up the rights from New Line last year.

Blumhouse is mostly known for its horror movies such as the Oscar nominated film "Get Out," "Insidious," and "The Purge." These movies have made respectable amounts of money, despite working on limited and tight budgets.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is about a security guard, controlled by players, whose responsibility is to watch over animatronic robots who come to life at night. The first game was released back in 2014 and has spawned five sequels.

At this point, no details have been revealed regarding the plot of the film adaptation. It is, perhaps, difficult to predict the story since the video game's success was largely due to its minimal storytelling — which gave the game its mysterious and creepy air.