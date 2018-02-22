Facebook/Blumhouse Blumhouse Production announced that Chris Columbus will direct the upcoming 'Five Nights at Freddy's' movie.

The "Harry Potter" director Chris Columbus will spearhead the big screen adaptation of Scott Cawthon's widely popular video game "Five Nights at Freddy's."

A report from Deadline revealed that Columbus signed a deal with Blumhouse Production to direct, produce, and write the screenplay for the upcoming film that is based on the point-and-click survival horror game.

The announcement was also posted on Blumhouse's social media sites, where two director's chairs were placed side by side with Columbus' name as well as Freddy Fazbear, one of the characters of the video game.

Just like its video game origin, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie will revolve around the story of a security guard who has to fight for survival amidst the attacks of animatronic robots that come to life at night in the fictional restaurant called the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

Columbus will be working with Blumhouse Production's founder Jason Blum and Cawthon as the film's producers.

While he is known for making family-oriented films like the first two "Harry Potter," "Home Alone," and "Mrs. Doubtfire," he also has a strong background in making horror movies since he also wrote the script for "Gremlins."

The plans for the film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" was first announced in 2015 when Warner Bros. Pictures acquired the rights to bring the video game in cinemas. It was supposed to be produced by Roy Lee, David Katzenberg, and Seth Grahame-Smith and directed by Poltergeist filmmaker Gil Kennan, but Cawthon announced on his Steam Community post that the project will not push through.

"The reality is that last year the FNaF movie was met with several delays and roadblocks," he said at that time. "Some involving problems within the movie industry as a whole." He also mentioned in his post that as of that time, the film project is "back at square one" but he will be more involved in the project from day one. "I want this movie to be something that I'm excited for the fanbase to see," he also said.

More details about the "Five Nights at Freddy's" film is expected to be announced soon.