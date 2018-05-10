Five Reasons Why Playing Video Games Is a Beneficial Hobby

Gaming has come in a long way in a relatively short period of time.

It's come from being a niche interest shared by some kids here and there, to becoming something that is now enjoyed by people of all ages from all around the world.

There are reasons why gaming has remained popular and proven to be more than just a fad, and that's because it provides more than just momentary entertainment.

Listed below are five reasons why playing video games is a hobby that can provide meaningful benefits to those who take it up.

1. Gaming can consistently provide mental exercises

Portal 2 official website A puzzle inside 'Portal 2'

There are certainly games where people can just pick up a controller and do something without thinking about it too much, but those do not account for all titles.

Games like "Portal 2" challenge players by asking them to solve increasingly difficult puzzles and even boss fights in certain gamers require players to come up with strategies on the fly if they want to overcome the obstacle in front of them.

Constant mental engagement can be achieved with gaming, and that's something that should help keep people on their toes at all times.

2. Communities exist for numerous games, and fans can interact with fellow players

Facebook/Fortnite Being able to play with people online is a key selling point for 'Fortnite'

Not everyone online is friendly or pleasant, but that doesn't mean that getting involved in a gaming community is a bad idea.

Post a question to one of the many gaming forums online, and it's likely that at least someone out there will provide a helpful response.

Friendships can be formed by playing online, too, because the bonds that are forged in battles are truly hard to break.

3. Numerous titles encourage gamers to show off their creative side

Facebook/Minecraft All kinds of things can be made inside 'Minecraft'

Video games being virtual items means that they can be manipulated and customized in numerous ways and developers have taken advantage of that.

There are games out there that are designed to just let players create whatever they want.

People can do a quick search online of "Minecraft" creations and see some truly remarkable works of art that may inspire them to construct their own marvelous structures.

If gamers can imagine it, there is likely a title out there that will allow them to create it.

4. Careers now exist in gaming

Dota 2 official website Becoming an expert 'DOTA 2' player can lead to a pro career in eSports

If a gamer decides that he/she wants to make gaming more than just a hobby, then they can take a shot at turning it into a career.

Professional gamers can now win significant amounts of money by just playing the game they love, and as evidence of this the prize pool for "DOTA 2's" The International tournament currently stands at more than $6 million already at the time of writing.

People don't even have to be highly skilled to pursue a career in gaming as they can use their hobby and their personality to become a Twitch streamer or a YouTuber.

Additionally, after gaming for so long, some people may decide that they want to create their own games. With so many developers now in the industry and going the indie route still a possibility, the game design industry is now more accessible than ever.

5. Gamers can gain a sense of accomplishment from completing certain challenges

Capcom Unity 'Monster Hunter: World' has one of the more challenging Platinum Trophies to claim among recently released games

Trophies and Achievements are now common elements of modern games, and they are elements developers include in titles so that players have things to go after.

Some of these Trophies and Achievements are remarkably difficult to unlock and trying to obtain them may just lead to getting frustrated a lot.

Those that take the time to get better and understand the game even further may be rewarded with those Trophies and Achievements, however; and the sense of accomplishment that comes from unlocking a particularly rare one is truly something special.