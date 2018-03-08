'Fixer Upper' Chip And Joanna Gaines Reveal New Baby's Gender

Facebook/HGTV "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have recently announced the gender of their fifth child via a Twitter video.

The couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. In the clip they posted, they were talking to a little guy named Gage whom they met at the Tim Tebow Foundation golf event they attended. Chip was asking Gage if he knew of a good name for the baby that starts with "D." The Gaines' other two sons, aged 12 and 9, are named Drake and Duke. The names of their daughters, on the other hand, start with "E", like Ella and Emmie Kay, who are 11 and 7, respectively.

"Is that a secret? I don't know. That might not even be allowed on Twitter," the HGTV star was speaking to the little boy. "You better keep that to yourself, dude. But listen to me: It's a little boy, and I need a 'D' name. And so far, all I can come up with is Dragon. [Joanna was] like, 'You are not calling that baby Dragon!' Can you help me?"

Chip and Joanna previously announced her pregnancy during their newest show, "Behind the Design," back in January. Since then, the expectant mom has been sharing photos of her baby bump via social media. Back then, she said that her husband was convinced the baby is going to be a boy after posting a video of her sonogram on Instagram. Chip also revealed that the baby was conceived when they attended a Johnnyswim concert in Waco, Texas, their hometown.

Meanwhile, husband and wife are prepping up for the last season of "Fixer Upper." They announced in January that the upcoming installment would be the last of the HGTV show. In a joint blog, the couple said that they were sad to say goodbye to their loyal viewers but were confident that it was what they both wanted. Chip and Joanna promised, though, that season 5 would be the perfect finale. It will be airing in November.