'Fixer Upper' News: Chip Gaines Camps Outside Target for Launch of 'Hearth & Hand with Magnolia' Collection

Facebook/HGTV 'Fixer Upper' airs Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV

Chip Gaines recently showed he was wife Joanna Gaines' number one supporter as he set up a tent and camped outside a Target store to await the official launch of the 'Hearth & Hand with Magnolia' collection on Sunday.

In Chip Gaines' official Instagram page, the "Fixer Upper" star posted a photo of himself inside a tent that was set up by the entrance of a local Target store. In the caption, the supportive husband said: "Being first in line for the launch of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia is about to pay off big time. Only 10 more minutes.."

Meanwhile, over at Joanna Gaines' Instagram page, she shared a funny video where she pushed a Target cart that carried her husband in it right at an aisle dedicated to the collection.

Apart from the couple, their fans were evidently excited as much as the two were based on a variety of social media updates. One fan even shared a screenshot of her phone which she had set to give off an alarm every five minutes so she would be able to make it in time for work and for the launch of the 'Hearth & Hand with Magnolia' collection.

One dedicated fan shared on Twitter about spending an "entire paycheck(s)" buying "Hearth & Hand" products. There was another one who jokingly asked other people on social media what to prioritize between paying her rent or buying items from the couple's newly-launched home collection.

While fans of the "Fixer Upper" couple raved about the new collection sold in Target while also joking about spending all the money they currently have on it, reports were able to list down products from the 'Hearth & Hand' line that actually cost below $25 without sacrificing its aesthetics.

In other related news, Chip and Joanna Gaines' have also shared some photos and videos online that featured how the production crew of "Fixer Upper" surprised them with send-off parties as well as showed a sneak peek of the reveal of their last project for the hit HGTV reality show.

"Fixer Upper" season 5 is going to be the show's final installment and will premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.