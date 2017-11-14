'Fixer Upper' Star Chip Gaines Bids Goodbye to His Hair, Raises Over $230K for Good Cause

Facebook/HGTV A promotional image for the last season of "Fixer Upper."

Realtor and TV host Chip Gaines is a man of his word, especially if it involves a worthy and noble cause.

The "Fixer Upper" star fulfilled his end of the deal by shaving his head bald late last week. His decision to bid farewell to his long hair came after he challenged his fans and the public to donate to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. If the people were able to raise money and exceed his expectations, Gaines pledged that he will cut off all of his hair.

His wife, Joanna, posted a picture on Instagram showing Chip being surrounded by children who were rubbing his newly-shaved bald head. "We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts," wrote Joanna. "Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way," she added.

The couple visited the St. Jude Target House on Wednesday "to surprise patients and their families with a remodeled dining room, just in time for the holiday season," said a representative to E! News. "The evening included a reveal of the new dining space, a family dinner, arts and crafts and more," the rep added.

Before the visit, Chip posted the #OperationHaircut challenge on Instagram at the start of the month. After the four-day campaign, Chip's fundraiser was able to collect $230,092 for the hospital.

Apart from raising money, the Gaineses were also busy helping rebuild homes that were ravaged by Hurrican Harvey. The couple recently went to Houston, Texas and partnered with Exxon-Mobil to extend a helping hand to some of the residents.

USA Today reported that the Waco-based realtors visited 81-year-old Doris Davis, whose home had over two feet of water entering during the hurricane.

Chip and Joanna just finished taping the fifth and final season of "Fixer Upper" on HGTV. The couple decided to end the show to focus more on their children and other business endeavors.