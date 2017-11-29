'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Still Open to Make a Return on TV

Facebook/HGTV A promotional image for the last season of "Fixer Upper."

Chip and Joanna Gaines may be saying goodbye to their HGTV show when it closes out a strong run after the end of season 5. That, however, doesn't mean they are closing their doors completely on a TV comeback — in a new network.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Joanna said that they are not completely turning their backs on television. "It isn't inconceivable. We're entrepreneurs at heart, so we'll always be looking forward to what's next. As it relates to TV, you just never know," said the 39-year-old "Fixer Upper" co-star.

Moreover, Vanity Fair reported that an industry source said the couple has recently met with at least one network outfit outside HGTV that can televise a new show. The source also shared that the Gaineses have been having issues with HGTV even before they decided to end "Fixer Upper" after its fifth season.

The friction allegedly stemmed from the couple's attempts to show items bearing the Magnolia label, which the network didn't agree with, considering they did not have an official partnership on the specific matter. "This isn't how business is done with Scripps (HGTV's parent company). You have to come to some arrangement if you want to show your products on your HGTV show," explained the source.

In addition, the source also said that the Gaineses' existing contract with Scripps is barring them from pursuing a home improvement-themed show for another network. "They've got to be pitching something in another format—maybe a talk show or something like that," the source added.

Last week, the couple hosted a "Fixer Upper" season 5 premiere party, where they put up a jumbotron, airing the final season's pilot episode. The party was held at the McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, and was attended by over 100 of the couple's close friends, TMZ reported.

Chip and Joanna thanked the people who attended the kick-off party who were composed of the people they had worked with over the past four seasons, as well as contractors and designers.