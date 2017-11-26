'Fixer Upper' Stars Host Final Season Premiere Party

Facebook/HGTV A promotional image for the last season of "Fixer Upper."

Chip and Joanna Gaines made sure that the premiere of their HGTV show's final season will kick off with a bang.

The "Fixer Upper" stars hosted a season 5 premiere party last Tuesday, setting up a jumbotron that aired the pilot episode in front of over 100 of the couple's closest friends, TMZ reported. The celebration was held at the McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, and it was filled with the different people the couple had worked with on the show, as well as designers and contractors.

The Gaineses thanked everyone who attended for making their show a huge success over the past four seasons.

Now that season 5 is underway, fans can expect to see more exciting and colorful episodes, some of which will feature celebrity guests. Back in October, HGTV announced that the show will feature NFL standout Tim Tebow and former First Lady, Laura Bush. US Weekly reported that only the two guests were named, thus far, but it is likely that there will be more, considering this will be "Fixer Upper's" last one.

Like other guests in the past, Tebow and Bush are expected to help out the Gaineses in converting old houses into eye-catching ones. The hosts first announced in a blog post that they will be ending the show after season 5.

"This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause," said the couple. Despite the tough decision, the couple clarified that nothing will change as far as their involvement in the local community is concerned.

"We aren't done renovating homes. We aren't done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren't done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these things, we are just getting started," the couple added.