'Fixer Upper' Stars Share Thoughts on 'Risky' Decision to End Show

Facebook/HGTV A promotional image for the last season of "Fixer Upper."

The fifth and final season of "Fixer Upper" is already underway, and yet, talks and discussions behind the hosts' decision to end the show still continue. Chip and Joanna Gaines, on the other hand, did not shy away from sharing their thoughts behind one of the toughest decisions they have ever made.

In an interview for the cover story Success magazine slated for January 2018, the couple detailed the emotional challenges they had to go through in relation to ending their popular HGTV show. "The idea of leaving the show at the height of its popularity is probably pretty risky, almost irrational-sounding," said the 43-year-old Chip.

"Our oldest [child], who's 12, is becoming a teenager, and Jo and I just realized in our hearts that as much as we love Fixer Upper, as much as we love the honor that we have felt with this show basically introducing us to the country, if not the world, we want to make sure that we're here for our family during really crucial, pivotal points in its journey," he added.

He said that he and Joanna prayed and thought about it, noting that it "did not come easy." He also said that their friends thought they were crazy for letting go of the show, considering its success and popularity.

Furthermore, Joanna stressed that they are both on the same page "when it comes to the things that matter most," which are their family and values.

Despite ending "Fixer Upper," the couple is not turning their backs completely on a possible return to TV. Joanna said in an interview with PEOPLE that the window of possible comeback remains open. "It isn't inconceivable. We're entrepreneurs at heart, so we'll always be looking forward to what's next. As it relates to TV, you just never know," said the 39-year-old Joanna.

In addition, an industry source said that the Gaineses have already met with at least one network in relation to carrying and televising a new show. The source also said that the couple has been having some friction with HGTV even before they decided to end the series, Vanity Fair reported.

The issue between the couple and the network was said to have come from the Gaineses' attempt to showcase the Magnolia items in the show, which HGTV did not agree to, the source said.