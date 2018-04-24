'Fixer Upper' Woodworker Getting Own Show on DIY Network This May

Instagram/clintharpofficial Featured in the image is Clint Harp

Clint Harp, who "Fixer Upper" fans would know from the show as the Chip and Joanna Gaines' trusty woodworker, is getting his own show on DIY Network.

While the show was revealed a few weeks back, the announcement of the premiere date was held off. But now, it has been confirmed that the spinoff, titled "Woodwork," will premiere on Wednesday, May 9.

The series will follow Harp and his wife Kelly as they do what they do best, which is building beautiful wood furniture and accessories at their shop Harp Design Co. over in Waco, Texas.

According to Deadline, Harp quit a sales job where he was making a six-figure salary to pursue a career in woodworking. He was not successful at first as the couple almost went broke.

Harp was close to giving up until he met Chip Gaines at a local gas station. At the time, the career of the "Fixer Upper" couple in television was just taking off.

The announcement of "Woodwork" just comes days after "Fixer Upper" officially ended. Both Chip and Joanna took to Instagram to bid the show goodbye. The latter wrote a lengthier and heartfelt post about the series finale on her blog.

"This season of life has been rewarding, challenging, unbelievably fast and furious and nearly everything in between. Back in September when Chip and I posted the blog announcing that this season would be our last, it still seemed so far away. At the time, we were knee-deep in the restaurant renovation, we had filming left to wrap up, and we were working toward finishing up several projects. April felt like it was forever away, but somehow it snuck up on us. Time is funny like that, the days sometimes seem long, but the weeks, months and even years fly past us when we least expect it," she wrote.

While a spinoff "Fixer Upper: Behind The Design" is still on, Harp's "Woodwork" will definitely be one to look forward to for fans of his work on the show as well as the Gaines duo.

Harp took to Instagram to celebrate and express gratitude for the support they have been getting, writing on Instagram, "We couldn't be more excited. Thank you so much for your support."

The Harps have been promoting "Woodwork" with a series of hilarious clips. In one interview with the couple, they talk about how they really feel about working together and basically being around each other almost all the time.

As for fans of Harp and his collaborations with the Gaineses, they can look forward to something that they will take part in together—and that is the Silo District Marathon. Chip Gaines will be running the full marathon while Harp will do half.

The woodworker seems to be as passionate about running as he is with building things, revealing to Magnolia that "running is how I find my peace and how I center myself."

"It motivates me when I get up at 6 a.m. and the rest of the town is asleep, but I'm going, I'm working—I'm fighting for a goal," he said. "I ran 3 marathons by the age of 24, but this is actually my first half marathon. It's been a while since I've run this distance, and obviously if Magnolia is having a marathon, man I've gotta get out there and sign up," he went on to say.

"Woodwork" premieres on May 9 at 10 p.m. EDT.