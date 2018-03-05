'Flashpoint' Has Now Officially Secured New Directors

"Flashpoint," the solo movie for The Flash to follow his introduction in the recent "Justice League" movie, finally has a set of new directors. The project has been delayed not once but twice following a vacancy at the helm — that is, until John Francis Daley confirmed on social media the good news.

"It's happening!" John Francis Daley all but spelled out in his Twitter post featuring a vintage cartoon clip of The Flash speeding up a sheer cliff. His social media post, which went out on Sunday, March 4, is as official as it gets from the "Spider-Man Homecoming" writer.

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial The Flash, here featured in a retro posted for the DC Comics' "Justice League" movie poster, will have a solo outing in the much-delayed "Flashpoint" movie.

"Flashpoint" has been going nowhere ever since director Rick Famuyima dropped the project, reportedly due to "creative differences" with the rest of the production team and the project management. It's the same reason mentioned when Seth Grahame-Smith, the writer for "Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter," vacated the director's seat back in 2015.

This new development just confirms an earlier report that the production team of "Flashpoint" were in talks with both "Spider-Man Homecoming" writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to direct the superhero movie. Daley and Goldstein were a pair that became much more sought after since they launched a successful reboot of the stranded "Spider-Man" series, and now, they will be working on The Flash.

To get things going, though, the production team of "Flashpoint" will need to get the lead star onboard, if not the rest of the cast. Ezra Miller, who played Barry Allen in "Justice League," is still not attached to the project, and the same goes for Kiersey Clemons (who played Iris West), as Comic Book pointed out.

The "Flashpoint" movie is also expected to feature other "Justice League" characters, including Wonder Woman, to show up briefly.