'Flashpoint' Movie Rumors: Movie to Feature Alternate Versions of DC Superheroes

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is Ezra Miller as the Flash in last year's "Justice League." The DC superhero will have his own solo movie via the "Flashpoint" movie.

While it is unclear as to when Warner Bros will release "Flashpoint," fans can rest assured to witness alternate versions of DC characters in the upcoming movie.

"Flashpoint" was announced at last year's SDCC (San Diego Comic Con), but it is unclear as to when it will exactly arrive. However, as the upcoming live-action movie is based on the hit comic book story that has already been adopted in "The Flash" TV series starring Grant Gustin, avid DC fans already know that the movie will feature DC characters in a different light.

To the uninitiated, "Flashpoint" runs on a storyline wherein Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller in the upcoming movie) returns to the past to prevent the death of his mother. Nonetheless, his action results in an alternate timeline, including different realities for the DC superheroes.

According to rumors, Gal Gadot is part of the movie to portray an alternate version of Diana/Wonder Woman, who will be at war with Aquaman (Jason Momoa) as they battle it out to control Earth. It is also suspected that the movie will bring back Jeffrey Dean Morgan to reprise his Thomas Wayne character as featured in the 2016 "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" as, after all, Bruce Wayne's father becomes The Batman in "Flashpoint" after witnessing the death of his son.

As "Flashpoint" also features an alternate Superman, who, instead of being the world's most powerful superhero, ends up as a government experiment confined all his life, it can't be denied that the movie will have an ensemble of superheroes comparable to that of "Justice League." Hence, "Flashpoint" may be a sort of "Justice League 2" if it sticks to the events of its comic book counterpart.

On the other hand, some opine that "Flashpoint" may be an opportunity for Warner Bros to reboot its DCEU (DC Extended Universe) as, apart from its numerous failures, Ben Affleck has also expressed his desire to exit from his Batman role. Whether this will be the case or not, fans can only speculate for now.

Meanwhile, "Flashpoint" is suspected to arrive in 2020.