'Flashpoint' Movie Rumors: Story to Feature Thomas Wayne as Batman

While it is said that the fate of the "Flashpoint" movie is dependent on the box-office performance of "Justice League," rumors now claim that the standalone film feature about DC's superhero speedster will feature Batman in the story.

Despite the harsh reviews of critics on the currently showing "Justice League," the positive reactions on social media are expected to influence the box-office performance of the movie and push it towards box-office supremacy. Should the movie end up as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, then, there may be no more stopping Ezra Miller to portray The Flash once more as it has been rumored earlier that the standalone movie of the DC superhero is dependent on the performance of "Justice League."

This early, though, there are already several speculations on how the "Flashpoint" movie will turn out. However, among the many rumors attached to it, one of the loudest speculations is that it will feature Batman in its story.

Avid DC fans know too well that "Flashpoint" is one of the most controversial stories in the comic books as it features Barry Allen/The Flash altering the timeline after he goes back to the past to prevent the death of his mother. Because of the altered timeline, Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas Wayne, ends up as the Batman in the story.

Since Ben Affleck has said that he is considering the idea of leaving the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) and segue out of his Batman role, some suspect that Warner Bros may use the "Flashpoint" movie to replace the actor as the Dark Knight, and the rumored "Justice League 2" may already feature a different Batman.

Meanwhile, Miller's performance in "Justice League" is one of the most lauded in the movie as much of "Justice League's" comic relief comes from his character. With this, it is speculated that there is no more stopping Warner Bros from producing the "Flashpoint" movie as fans surely want to see more of Miller as the scarlet speedster.

Warner Bros has yet to attach a release date for "Flashpoint."