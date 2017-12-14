'Flashpoint' Movie Rumors: 'The Walking Dead's' Negan to be Batman

Facebook/The Walking Dead. Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan in "The Walking Dead." Will he play Batman in the "Flashpoint" movie?

"The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has teased that he may play the role of Batman in the announced "Flashpoint" movie.

During a panel interview at the Walker Stalker Con held recently at New Jersey, one fan asked Morgan, who is known for his role as the villain Negan in "The Walking Dead" TV series, if he has considered acting in the theaters. Instead of answering the question, the actor teased of a possible role in a DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movie.

"There's a role in the DC Universe I've got my eye on," Morgan replied.

While the actor did not categorically say that he will play Batman, it is believed that he was talking about the possibility of breathing life to the DC superhero character in the "Flashpoint" movie. After all, he already played Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne's (Ben Affleck) father, in last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

To the uninitiated, the "Flashpoint" arc in the comic books features Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller in the DCEU) returning to the past to save his mother from being killed. However, he ends up altering the timeline, resulting in changed realities. Hence, in the story, it is Thomas Wayne who ends up as Batman as it is Bruce who dies.

As of this writing, there is no telling whether Morgan is really donning the Dark Knight's cape and cowl in the "Flashpoint" movie as there are also rumors claiming that it will be the last time for Affleck to breathe life to the character, and the solo "The Batman" movie will already feature a new actor as Bruce Wayne.

What is certain at this point in time is that the "Flashpoint" movie has been green-lighted by Warner Bros, along with other a few DC movies slated for a future release. Nonetheless, the studio has yet to attach a release date for the movie.