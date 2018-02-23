'Flashpoint' Movie Update: Villains Revealed?

YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures A screenshot from the "Justice League" trailer

Reports say the upcoming "Flashpoint" movie will feature different villains than previously believed.

According to earlier reports, the character Eobard Thawne, also known as Professor Zoom/Reverse-Flash, will be the shadowy antagonist of the standalone Scarlet Speedster movie. But now, various media outlets are saying there will be three villains — Dr. Light will reportedly be the main antagonist, while Captain Cold and Heat Wave will "complicate things" for the Flash.

This does not mean that Thawne will be totally out of the picture, though. The movie will show a number of flashbacks to show the accident that turned Barry Allen into The Flash, and Thawne will be included in this in an "interesting way."

Caitlin Snow will also be a part of the storyline, and it is very possible that she will turn into her alter ego Killer Frost.

These changes come after it was announced that the "Flashpoint" movie gained new directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who previously co-wrote "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and co-directed "Game Night."

It is among the first movies announced to join the DC Extended Universe and was previously scheduled for a March 2018 release. However, the movie was pushed back due to a number of setbacks, like losing two directors.

Now "Flashpoint" is finally making progress, with beginning of production slated for the second half of 2018 in London, with additional filming in the U.S. at a later date. The superhero film will have a budget of at least $100 million. According to That Hashtag Show, Warner Bros. plans to begin working at the studio by July, considering the amount of post-production required for all of the Flash's super speed ability.

Plot details remain scarce, but some cast have been confirmed as of late 2017. Ezra Miller and Gal Gadot, who previously appeared in "Justice League," will reprise their roles as the Flash and Wonder Woman, respectively. Ray Fisher will play Victor Stone or Cyborg, Billy Crudup will star as Henry Allen, and Kiersey Clemons, who was removed from "Justice League," is set to play Iris West.

"Flashpoint" has a tentative release schedule sometime in 2020.