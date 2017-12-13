'Flashpoint' Release Date, News: Ezra Miller Says Filming to Kick Off Soon

YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures A screenshot from the "Justice League" trailer

Since Warner Bros. announced the "Flashpoint" standalone movie last summer, the studio has not given any solid update on its progress. This week, however, actor Daniel Eliesen took to social media to reveal that filming for the movie will kick off soon.

When Flashpoint was introduced in the DC Extended Universe in "Justice League," the clamoring for a "Flashpoint" standalone movie grew intense. Luckily for fans, Warner Bros. had already confirmed long before "Justice League" that the Scarlet Speedster would get his own movie despite lack of concrete update about it.

Although Warner Bros. has yet to give any official update on the movie's production, it looks like the project is making progress off the radar. Earlier this week, Eliesen shared on Twitter that Ezra Miller, who portrayed Flashpoint in "Justice League," told him during the ACE Comic-Con over the weekend that shooting for "Flashpoint" would begin soon. "Just asked Ezra when are we getting 'Flashpoint' and he said 'we're starting it pretty soon, can't wait,'" said Eliesen.

It remains to be seen if Miller was referring to the pre-production phase or the production itself, but unless Warner Bros. comes forward to confirm anything, these updates will remain as rumors. Recently, DC revealed its next three movies with confirmed release dates, and "Flashpoint" is not one of them.

Details about the "Flashpoint" solo movie are still few and far between, but DC fans who look forward to this movie know that they're in for something big. Readers of the "Flashpoint" comics know how pivotal spinning the movie is not just for Barry Allen's story arc but for the whole franchise.

"Flashpoint" follows Barry as he tries to travel back in time to save his mother from being killed, without knowing how his actions can affect the ongoing war between Aquaman and Wonder Woman, as well as lead to the violent Thomas Wayne wearing the cowl as the new Batman.