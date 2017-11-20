'Flashpoint' Rumors: Movie's Fate Now in Jeopardy Following 'Justice League's' Underwhelming Box-Office Performance

Facebook/Justice League Movie Ezra Miller's performance as The Flash in the currently showing "Justice League" is one of the most lauded performances in the currently showing movie.

With the disappointing box-office performance of "Justice League," the fate of the announced "Flashpoint" movie is now said to be in jeopardy.

While it was originally predicted that the currently showing "Justice League" would rake in $110 million as its domestic gross, it only delivered a disappointing $94 million. Because of this, fans and entertainment pundits alike can only wonder what would happen to the rest of the earlier announced Warner Bros DC movies.

Among the many DC movies announced earlier, it is said that one that is sure to be affected by the poor box-office performance of "Justice League" is "Flashpoint" as sources claimed that the fate of the movie is dependent on how much money the currently showing makes. As "Justice League" is considered to be now the lowest-grossing DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movie, some can only fear that "Flashpoint"" may not come into fruition.

Some believe, though, that it is still possible for a "Flashpoint" movie to happen. However, it is said that it may not happen within the next three years as Warner Bros supposedly is likely to give itself some time off from crossovers following the dismal box-office showing of "Justice League." With "Flashpoint" considered as a sort of a "Justice League" version 1.5, as it features some "Justice League" members, too, some opine that it would be too soon for Warner Bros to bring back the same faces identified with the currently showing movie.

Despite the uncertainty of "Flashpoint," though, DC Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns has revealed in an interview that it will, indeed, feature Batman. However, as the "Flashpoint" story arc in the comic books features Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne's father, as the Dark Knight, it goes without saying that it will not be Ben Affleck who will be breathing life to the character in the event that the project pushes through.

"There's elements in it that we're going to be playing into that we couldn't do anywhere else. The scale of it, the Batman story of it all," Johns told Entertainment Weekly prior to the release of "Justice League" last week.

Now that "Justice League" is considered to be the lowest ranking DCEU movie in terms of box-office performance, will "Flashpoint" ever become a reality?

Fans can only hope so.