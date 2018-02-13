'Flashpoint' Updates: Directors Tease Superhero to be Ground-Level, Relatable in the Movie

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is Ezra Miller as the Flash in last year's "Justice League." The DC superhero is set to be featured in a standalone film called "Flashpoint."

While the "Flashpoint" has yet to enter its production phase, the upcoming movie's directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, have already teased that the standalone movie about Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) may feature him as a relatable superhero.

In a recent interview with Collider, Daley and Goldstein revealed how they ended up being the choice to helm the "Flashpoint" movie. According to the two, who also wrote the script for Marvel's "Spider-Man:Homecoming," they were drawn into the project because of the character's similarities to Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland in the movie).

"Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn't completely have his sh*t together like Superman does. It's more of a ground-level superhero," Daley said while Goldstein believes that, just like Spider-Man, fans can easily relate to The Flash.

"It's a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things," Goldstein said.

However, some can't help but scratch their heads over the statements of the "Flashpoint" directors. While it is true that The Flash appears to be a ground-level superhero in "Justice League," the "Flashpoint" story arc in the comic books is one of the most complicated stories ever told in the pages of DC comic books. After all, in the story, The Flash returns to the past in order to prevent the death of his mother. However, he ends up altering the timeline, making the story one of the darkest in the DC universe.

Others, meanwhile, suspect that what Daley and Goldstein mean with their statements is that they will make The Flash relatable to the audience. After all, with "Flashpoint's" dark theme, featuring The Flash as a ground-level superhero so that he can be relatable seems to be an important move for the directors.

Whether this will really be the case or not, fans can only find out once "Flashpoint" arrives in the theaters, who knows when, as Warner Bros has yet to attach a release date for the upcoming movie.