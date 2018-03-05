'Flinthook' Latest News: Quirky Action Indie Game About a Space Pirate Coming to Switch on March 9

"Flinthook," a favorite of indie game fans that feature a space pirate, is coming out for the Nintendo Switch. The quirky game is coming out for the hybrid console this Friday, March 9.

It's the rare, rogue-like platformer that has players dealing with random stages with equally random perks and cards, a combination that has made the game a favorite for action fans. Players guide the titular Captain Flinthook through randomly generated pirate spaceships filled with equally random sets of enemies to shoot at, as Tribute Games summed up the title in its Steam page.

Steam/Tribute Games "Flinthook" players maneuver the titular space captain Flinthook through an infinite variety of randomly-generated spaceships, using his versatile hookshot, a trusty pistol, and a variety of slow motion powers.

Flinthook, who might be a ghost space pirate or just a fellow hiding under a sheet, has three reliable skills to deal with anything the random level generator can throw at him. He can run, jump, and more importantly, zip around with a hook shot that can be aimed freely at golden rings scattered throughout the stage.

His Blasma Pistol, likewise, can be aimed at any target in a 360-degree circle around him. As his main weapon, it takes some practice to aim with it while zipping around at high speeds. Luckily for the "Flinthook" players, the captain has convenient slow-motion powers that can slow down the action to make a trick shot or pull off a tight escape.

After clearing a dungeon, the player gets to take home the bounty, which includes rare relics and valuable rare cards, as well as perks that can be equipped and upgrades that can be bought with gold in the Black Market. There's also the Daily Challenges and Leaderboards for the competitive "Flinthook" players out there as well, as Eurogamer noted.

The video below is a short gameplay trailer for "Flinthook" for the PC, as introduced by Tribute Games. The Nintendo Switch version for the pirate platformer is coming out on Friday, March 9.