'Flip or Flop' Season 7 News: Hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa Share Quotes About Life One Year Since Their Split

HGTV website/Flip or Flop 'Flip or Flop' returns with brand new episodes this December.

"Flip or Flop" hosts and ex-couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa recently opened up about dealing with the experience following their split. It has been a year since the two decided to part ways, and it looks like they are now better than ever.

Earlier this week both Tarek and Christina took to Instagram to share with their fans some quotes about their lives since they separated. On Tuesday, Christina shared a quote from Pastor David Crosby as she talked about how problems help transform people for the better. "To suffer, that is common to all. To suffer and still keep your composure, your faith, and your smile, that is remarkable," she said.

Christina also added that more than success or good fortune, pain changes people more profoundly. She captioned the photo "Couldn't agree more" and added the hashtag #keepthefaith.

Meanwhile, Tarek shared on the same day another quote by "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling which says, "Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life." "When you are at the bottom you feel nothing but pain, misery and despair. Even though you can't see the light at the bottom it still exists and as time goes on that light starts to shine," he said.

Tarek also said that the light provides an opportunity for people to reassess who they are and what they want to become, allowing them to bounce back and be stronger than ever.

Back in December, the two real estate agents and "Flip or Flop" hosts took fans by surprise when they publicly announced their split. They had been married for seven years and had two children, Taylor and Brayden, before they decided to separate.

Meanwhile, Christina and Tarek's separation hasn't been an issue for the two when it comes to their work. Both of them continue to host "Flip or Flop," which is now in its seventh season.