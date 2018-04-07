'Flip or Flop' Season 7 Updates: Does Christina El Moussa Want the Show to End?

Facebook/FliporFloponHGTV Estranged couple Christina and Tarek El Moussa

It seems like Christina El Moussa is ready to let go of her reality show with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa as the filming for "Flip or Flop" season 7 draws to a close.

A source reportedly told Radar Online that the tension on the set between Tarek and Christina got so bad, which is why she would be glad if HGTV will no longer renew the series for another season.

"Christina doesn't want to do the show anymore," the source stated.

On the other hand, Tarek would not mind if he still had to work with his former wife.

"Hell yeah Tarek wants it to keep going!" the source also said. "He wants to do it because of the money," the insider went on to share.

The estranged couple got married in 2009 and shares two children, 7-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and 2-year-old son Brayden James. However, they announced that they were separating in 2016 after a heated argument that involved the police.

During that time, Christina reportedly called the police to report that Tarek might be suicidal since he left their home with a gun after a huge fight. But Tarek claimed that he never intended to kill himself and that he just took the gun to protect himself from any wild animal during his hike.

They formally filed for divorce in 2017, and it was finalized in January 2018.

However, months after the divorce had become official, Tarek decided to open up about the painful event in their lives during a guesting with Dr. Drew Pinsky's popular "The Dr. Drew Podcast."

According to the father of two, it was hard for him to move forward after their divorce.

He said that it was initially hard for him to work with Christina on the set of "Flip or Flop" right after their divorce, but he added that they have to do it since it was their job and that they need it to support their family.

Tarek also shared that the breakup was devastating for him. "Let's just be honest, it was awful," he said in the interview with Dr. Drew. "I mean there was more PR about our divorce than any divorce I think I've ever seen. I mean it was wild, on every single magazine, on every news outlet, it was just beyond me," he went on to say.

The reality show host also opened up about his personal struggles, including the thyroid cancer diagnosis that he had in 2013 and his financial struggles.

On the other hand, Christina seemed to be in a much better place with her new boyfriend Ant Anstead.

According to another report from Radar Online, Christina and Anstead were seen heading to church with her kids. It was also revealed that the 34-year-old HGTV host also joined her boyfriend in a vacation in his hometown in the UK before going on a safari adventure in South Africa. This means that things between them continue to heat up.

Before dating the British host, Christina also dated Doug Spedding, while Tarek was rumored to be seeing lingerie model Patience Silva.

HGTV has yet to reveal their plans for "Flip Or Flop" after season 7.